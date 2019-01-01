“The Girl and the Orca” by Chelsea McKenna

Twilight

had overwhelmed the sky

in steady waves.

The world

freshly smeared paint

done by ancient hands.

Water cradled by the air

like a snow globe

without the trappings.

An absolute silence

so warm

a pleasant comfort.

The girl and the orca

floating along the path

over the cobblestones.

The girl stroking the back

of the whale

that so many call killer.

Her guide

in this world

that is not quite a world.

The girl who can not see

but she knows

of course she must.

If this is a dream

she must think

do not ever wake up.

Chelsea McKenna is relatively new to the world of serious writing. While she has always had a passion for literature, it was not until recently that she began writing with more intent. This may seem a bit odd for a writer, but Chelsea’s never done normal very well.