“I Told My Therapist That I Like My Job” by Patricia Grudens

when I had my first panic attack I was at work and you

know what they told me. they told me that I needed to

come up with a better excuse to go home early next time.

that I had nothing to panic about because I file paperwork

and make phone calls all day and that’s it. my coworker said

that if I could not handle my job now then I sure as hell would

not succeed anywhere else. and so, with my heart still bouncing

in my chest and my fingers still veiny from quivering, I had to

return to stapling forms. my mind swiftly drifted away from my

body and I began to watch myself in my cubicle from above. my

thoughts coated with adrenaline, I thought… is this real was this

really happening to me why

d o n ‘ t I feel

co nne cte d

to my body anymore?

why am I no t hing but a ghost

tha t mo st pe opl e can see?

when will this stop will this ever stop why is my body in fight

or flight mode when I am doing nothing dangerous… or is living

what’s most dangerous of all. everyone dreams about flying

until they get their own wings. then just like that they’re frozen

in time just like I am. I don’t want to wake up as a ninety year old

and wonder where my time has gone I don’t want to die wondering

when I will get to live.

Patricia Grudens graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors of Science degree in Marketing/Communications. The various writing classes that she took meshed together and sparked a deep love for poetry, and she cannot imagine not having writing as a large part of her life. (facebook.com/pgruden1)