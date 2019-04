I have a past

jealous of my future

knowing that

the future can change

at will.

It taunts.

I have a future

envious of

my past

for the past is done

and can just be.

It’s smug.

My present

is caught between

rivalries

straddling both;

wrangling the transition.

It is.

Peter Savigny is a 25-year art director in television turned poet and sculptor. He is an avid change artist and experientialist. (timestories.com)