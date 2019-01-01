“Enough to Have Their Own” by E.V. Wyler

The proprietor apologized profusely

in carefully crafted expressions

of shock and outrage

that blended with a bland babbling

about reassurances of restitution.

His home health aide

had “borrowed” the Pathfinder

she was permitted to drive…

only when her passenger was present.

Upon her morning arrival,

this caregiver was confronted

by the one she betrayed.

“Why? Paulie, Why?”

“…Because I needed it!”

Once she wailed those words,

she knew her defense was defective:

“The Law” is only loyal to ownership; never need.

So, prior to the police’s arrival, Pauline

ran passed her patient, fleeing on foot

to become a fugitive from justice, somewhere

on Florida’s sunshine-stained sidewalks.

A somber Pauline soon surrendered,

but we chose not to charge

the former chauffer and friend

who had freed our mother

from the stuffy confines of her facility.

Released from incarceration,

without a “record,” she was spared

the modern-day Scarlet Letter,

the label of “felon.”

I wondered, how often is society’s populace

impacted by these “property crimes”

committed by working people

who don’t earn enough to have their own?

And so, they do without

until they descend into the desperation

that desecrates decency.

I don’t detract

from the deeds of her delinquency

when I react

that her boss was an accessory-before-the-fact.

At the apex of the corporate pyramid,

the powerful preside over profits,

feasting on their fill of fruit

from the proverbial pie

while denying a nicely-sized slice

to their underlings who labored to bake it.

Is there a point where proprietors,

like Pauline’s employer,

possess a moral and social responsibility

to sufficiently compensate their employees

so they earn enough to have their own?

E.V. “Beth” Wyler grew up in Elmont, NY. At 43 she obtained her associate’s degree from Bergen Community College. She and her husband, Richard, share their empty nest with 3 cats and a beta fish. E. V. Wyler’s poems have been featured in The Storyteller, WestWard Quarterly, Feelings of the Heart, Nuthouse, The Pine Times, The Pink Chameleon, The Rotary Dial, Vox Poetica, and on The Society of Classical Poets’ website.