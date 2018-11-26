The Poet's Haven is delighted to announce its Pushcart Nominees for 2019:
POETRY:
"One" by Crystal Clark (from From Frost to Phoenix)
"Almost Spring" by Jennifer Polhemus (from Balloons... and Other Things That Float)
"Unpinned" by Aiya Sakr (from Her Bones Catch the Sun)
"The Nobodies" by Kanishka Shah (from The Poet's Haven Digest: Darker Than Fiction)
"San Diego" by Peter Ullian (from Secret Histories and Exobiologies)
FICTION:
"The Phone" by Judith Baron (from The Poet's Haven Digest: It Was a Dark and Stormy Night...)
This was a tough decision this year. Every book we've published has at least one piece worthy of nomination, oftentimes more than one. We also published several pieces in the online galleries that deserve a nomination. Unfortunately, we can only nominate six, but we would like to list six more "honorable mentions" here:
POEMS WE ALSO WANTED TO NOMINATE:
untitled "50" by Dudgrick Robert Wade Bevins (from My Feelings are Imaginary People Who Fight for My Attention)
untitled "stars invisible" by Joshua Gage (from Origami Lilies)
"Period" by Gregory Liffick (from Meanwhile)
"Ides of March 2017" by Sujash Purna (from Biriyani)
"$400 for Rent" by Sydney Sheltz-Kempf (from Adding Up Forever)
FICTION WE ALSO WANTED TO NOMINATE:
"Dispatches from an Ad Blocker" by TJ Davis (from the PoetsHaven.com Story Gallery)
In other delightful news, Peter Ullian has been named Poet Laureate of Beacon, NY for 2019-2020!
Pushcart Nominations for 2019
The Poet's Haven is delighted to announce its Pushcart Nominees for 2019: