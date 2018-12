“Dark & Stormy” progress update Work is nearing completion for “The Poet’s Haven Digest: It Was a Dark and Stormy Night…” Some medical issues caused days I planned to be working on the book to be lost. Hard decisions have been made about what to cut and all declines have been sent. Acceptance notices will be sent later this week. ← “Dark and Stormy” delays…

Pushcart Nominations for 2019 →