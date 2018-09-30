“Dark and Stormy” delays…

Since we’ve gotten a number of inquiries, I felt it best to make a blog post. We intended to have The Poet’s Haven Digest: It Was a Dark and Stormy Night… published by now. We didn’t foresee getting five times the number of expected submissions for the anthology. Work is progressing as fast as possible, but there’s a lot to read through and some hard decisions to make as we can only fit so many pages in a single book. We are now aiming to have the Digest ready before Halloween, but that could change if life gets in the way.

The submission call for the next Digest will go live once work is completed on Dark and Stormy. We also hope to have everything worked out and get the call for the next VENDING MACHINE posted soon, too. There’s a lot of information to be shared about that when it is ready, so please stay tuned.