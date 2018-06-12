“Alleys” by d.w. moody

alleys

that bend and wind

like rivers

spiraling off as tributaries that hide behind

the streets of the city

around the dilapidated apartment complex

where we live

like tunnels carved through the hidden spaces

of the bursting boiling festering city

whose traffic flows by raucously

and where people shout in angry bursts

the alleys branch out

our secret passages

that we take

to school

the store

to our friend’s house

the alleys

with old furniture falling apart

graffitied trash cans

left-behind tires

and broken glass

from parties sadly ended

reminders of lives left behind

where stray cats prowl

searching for food and shelter

mewling afraid in the darkness

under skies that pour

oceans of pain

in alleys we wander

d.w. moody grew up between California and the Midwest. He has lived on the streets, hitchhiked around the country, and held a variety of jobs in Kansas and Southern California until settling into life as a librarian. His poems have appeared in Shemom, The Avalon Literary Review, and Foliate Oak Literary Magazine.