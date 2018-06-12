“Behind Cold Walls” by Ted Aronis

now that I am at that point I see what he was talking about

now that I’ve lived this long I understand his words

he taught me valuable lessons that I had been too young to learn

he told me it was all about choices, choices that put us here

perhaps I was not old enough or wise enough

not prepared to pass these lessons on

perhaps too young and making decisions before the path had begun

staring blindly before the track was laid

he warned me it could go this way, driving

driving while still having to pay, headstrong unwilling to sway

I thought I knew better than he, my mistake

my bond to hold tight in my own foolishness

I thought it was ready to pass it on

I thought I had seen enough, my mistake

for one I love, through my lack of guidance

paid with days he cannot get back

my son, I have let you down, the hour was late with the word

you went that night as a boy and fate and pain forced you on

forced you on into an early manhood, days lost, forever lost

wearing the green, waiting for us, behind cold walls

Ted Aronis (1961-2017) was an engineer, father, and grandfather.