“Making Guacamole at Midnight” by A.M. Pattison

Running through the sprinklers

before telling him goodbye

she thought about making guacamole

scraping the green from its black shell

He’s going to fight in Iraq

He doesn’t know what he’s fighting for

And she wishes he could stay

They could have made love

a second time before he left

The night before she asked

if he was afraid

he said it’s only human

He was cleaning his gun

and she half joked, told him

not to shoot her, and he took

it seriously, said her name,

“It’s not loaded”

And she tilted her head back

so he and the walls wouldn’t see

the tears licking her eyelids

Went to the kitchen and ate another cookie

said she’d start her new diet on Monday

She was wearing bright orange and white

Her hair strung out as it wetted

and she laughed and lay down for bed

wishing he would lie next to her

But some other girl claimed him

and made a scene about telling him goodbye

That’s why she had said nonchalantly

“Give me a hug so I can go to bed”

Chest pressed against damp breasts

she inhaled the side of his neck

his shaggy hair cut off with a number one

gelled up, so unlike his natural style

Listened to outside’s muffled conversation

Late into the night till 3 AM

Decided she wouldn’t park

in his space again while the tears

joined her head on the pillow

like a wash of confetti

from the corners of her eyes

A.M. Pattison is an assistant professor of English at Alabama State University in Montgomery, where she teaches composition, creative writing, and literature. She currently serves on the editorial board of Whale Road Review. Her poems have appeared in Failed Haiku, Roadrunner, Oysters & Chocolate, and Southwestern Review.