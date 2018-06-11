“The Question” by Ted Mc Carthy

Always, I see now
I have been asking the wrong question:
not “Where are you?” but “How did you get there?”
Dragged in a river I know to be the same,
whose course has shifted day by day,
I cannot bear to face the sea,
I stay afloat by looking back.
Ted Mc Carthy is a poet and translator living in Clones, Ireland. His work has appeared in magazines in Ireland, the UK, Germany, the USA, Canada, and Australia. He has had two collections published; November Wedding and Beverly Downs. (tedmccarthyspoetry.weebly.com)