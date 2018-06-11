“Four Poster” by Peter Savigny

Half the pillows

Upon my bed

Are never used

To rest my head.

I stay just on

The side I sleep

The floor below

My slippers keep.

I have no cause

To cross the line

It’s been that way

For quite some time.

The covers stay

So nicely pressed

The taught white sheets

Are never messed.

Perhaps one day

I’ll toss and turn

With love and lust

And fury burn.

To toss the sheets

Both far and wide

The way I did

With my new bride

When she would pull

Me deep inside

And passion took

Us on a ride.

Maybe that half

Serves as a shrine

An untouched ode

To better times.

One night I think

When lights are dim

I’ll go around

And slip right in.

Then nestle deep

As sleepers do

To see my room

From this new view.

Peter Savigny is a 25-year art director in television turned poet and sculptor. He is an avid change artist and experientialist. (timestories.com)