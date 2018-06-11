“Drug of Choice” by Kaitlyn Pratt

I wonder about her

empty brown bottles, dirty wine glasses

that reach her height high above happiness.

Drowning in

the drug of choice,

merlot, bud, or her own self-worth she sips

and gulps until she hits her low.

Her body lies in soaking pearl carpet

one hand stretched, the other

reaching for

the drug of choice.

Eyes glazed and blood filled to the rim as

depressants stream through her vitals.

Kaitlyn Pratt is in the process of obtaining a Creative Writing Bachelor’s degree from San Jose State University. She writes what she sees and what she feels. She lives in San Jose, CA and enjoys every second of it.