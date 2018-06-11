“Dream Catchers” by Steve DeFrance

Things

are

what they

are.

Coloring Jupiter green

won’t make it so.

Yesterday’s meaning

was for yesterday—

today the sun comes up

on another planet

entirely.

One night’s sleep

divides us

from an uncertain past.

The dead & the living

can’t mix often except

in poetry or dreams

where everyone’s illustrated

in a few fictive lines

purple cows here or there—as words

exculpate whatever they please.

Until they don’t and then

they damn the very thing

they’ve once raved about.

One minute now

until this day’s cares disappear.

Daylight hisses into dark,

and night barges into the frightened

corners of our mind—until at last,

the eternal stage manager lowers our curtain,

and consciousness skips,

among stars & rampaging raptors,

slipping right off the spinning earth.

Steve DeFrance is a widely published poet, playwright, and essayist both in America and Great Britain. In England, he won a Reader’s Award in Orbis Magazine for his poem “Hawks.” In the United States, he won the Josh Samuels’ Annual Poetry Competition (2003) for his poem “The Man Who Loved Mermaids.” His play The Killer had it’s world premiere at the Garage Theatre in Long Beach, California (Sept-October 2006). He has received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from Chapman University for his writing.