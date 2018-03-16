Congratulations to our Award Nominees!

As you can see from the above graphic (which will be the ad we run in an upcoming issue of Star*Line magazine), SIX poems published in The Poet’s Haven Digest have been nominated for Rhysling Awards!

(from The Poet’s Haven Digest: Strange Land)

2018 Rhysling Award for Short Poems:

Vince Gotera – “Astro-Archaeologist’s Log”

Mary A. Turzillo – “When the Aliens Come to Tea”

2018 Rhysling Award for Long Poems:

Deborah L. Davitt – “Shards of a Fractured Soul”

(from The Poet’s Haven Digest: The Distance Between Insanity and Genius)

2018 Rhysling Award for Short Poems:

Azriel Johnson – “Villain L”

2018 Rhysling Award for Long Poems:

Jen Giacalone – “She Dreams of Tigers, or Remembers”

Jesse Parent – “Sons of Fire and Clay”

Herb Kauderer‘s Flying Solo: The Lana Invasion has also been nominated for the Elgin Award!