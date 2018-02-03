Announcing ENVELIT – Envelopes of Literature!

The Poet’s Haven is pleased to announce the launch of a long-awaited, long-in-the-works program:

Envelit is a subscription service that brings our readers an envelope stuffed with books of poetry and short fiction every other month. Think of it like a “Loot Crate” full of books from the best small-press publishers around.

The first shipment will arrive in mailboxes this April. There will never be more than one book from a single author in a shipment, and we won’t repeat authors for at least one year. Each book in a shipment will be from a different press. (Also, not every shipment will have a Poet’s Haven title in it.) Books included in our shipments will be stand-alone titles: you won’t get stuck with a book that is number 7 in a 12 part series and have to track down all the earlier books before you can read the title we sent. Plans are in the works for shipments selected by guest curators, and we are planning to have books make their debut in Envelit shipments before being available to the general public. Perhaps the biggest thing we’re going to do different than other subscription box services is that we will announce what is in the upcoming shipment and give you time to request a substitution if you already own one of the titles. As exciting as it is discovering what is inside a blind shipment, it is very disappointing to open a subscription box and pull out something you already have. If we’ve selected a title you already own, let us know and we’ll get it switched out with something else from our inventory.

To subscribe, head over to envelit.com!