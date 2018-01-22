“Pygmalion’s Dream” by Zachary Flint

Her lips cool as granite

Curves frozen in relentless beauty

My warmest desires forever rebuffed

She does not know me, though I have known her.

But in my dreams her lips respond

Sealing our love as the breeze touches her hair

Our hearts beat together with the eternal flame

I do not wish to wake.

Zachary Flint is a college student studying Mathematics in Boston, MA. His influences include but are not limited to: John Donne, Kurt Vonnegut, and his friend Mario. When he isn’t studying in Boston, he lives in Vermont with his parents because he has no money.