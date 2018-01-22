“Creatures of the Water” by David Hernandez

When I look at the El Paso Zoo’s alligator

resting in its pond, its eyes look back to me.

I try to imagine what it thinks:

“The gray clouds will engulf the light.

The rain will fall for a week

and send ripples throughout the pond.

The water will connect with the ground.

Light might pass through holes in the gray clouds

and send heat to warm my back.”

Then I try to imagine what it thinks of me:

“He probably needs a break from the heat.”

I walk to view the wolves by its side

and still its eyes stare back at me.

“When will he want to view the blue sky?

The heat makes you feel more alive

than the rain, which makes you sick

then puts you asleep.”

David Hernandez is from El Paso, TX. He has also been published by Down in the Dirt Magazine, CC&D Magazine, Feelings of the Heart, Home Planet News Online, Oxford Magazine, Eye on Life Magazine, and Zylophone Poetry Journal.