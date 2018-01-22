“Militant Globetrotters” by Joseph Robert

We don’t believe in a cause
We believe in anything
That removes Society’s muzzle
& lets us gorge freely
On the blood of the brave
& lets us gnaw merrily
On the bones of the weak
Our dream is to become morality police
Empowered to behead the scum
Who used to live here
At the drop of a blade
Two war crimes make a right
To descend into sanctimonious savagery
Murder is the birthright
Of those made obstinate
Those born to the wrong clan
Them who won’t convert
We’ll get them gone
Gotta love our hate
Flexible problem solvers
We’ll go far
Joseph Robert was longlisted for the Melita Hume Poetry Prize 2015. His poetry has appeared in Decanto, Unlikely Stories, Dead Snakes, The Journal, Mistress Quickly’s Bed, Pyrokinection, The Commonline Journal, Mudjob, Spinozablue, Black Mirror, Message in a Bottle, Bluepepper, Eunoia Review, Inclement, Leaves of Ink, The Open End, The Open Mouse, and the Insert Coin Here anthology. His joint poetry chapbook with his poet wife, Leilanie Stewart, has been reviewed in Sabotage Magazine.