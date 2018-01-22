“Militant Globetrotters” by Joseph Robert

We don’t believe in a cause

We believe in anything

That removes Society’s muzzle

& lets us gorge freely

On the blood of the brave

& lets us gnaw merrily

On the bones of the weak

Our dream is to become morality police

Empowered to behead the scum

Who used to live here

At the drop of a blade

Two war crimes make a right

To descend into sanctimonious savagery

Murder is the birthright

Of those made obstinate

Those born to the wrong clan

Them who won’t convert

We’ll get them gone

Gotta love our hate

Flexible problem solvers

We’ll go far

Joseph Robert was longlisted for the Melita Hume Poetry Prize 2015. His poetry has appeared in Decanto, Unlikely Stories, Dead Snakes, The Journal, Mistress Quickly’s Bed, Pyrokinection, The Commonline Journal, Mudjob, Spinozablue, Black Mirror, Message in a Bottle, Bluepepper, Eunoia Review, Inclement, Leaves of Ink, The Open End, The Open Mouse, and the Insert Coin Here anthology. His joint poetry chapbook with his poet wife, Leilanie Stewart, has been reviewed in Sabotage Magazine.