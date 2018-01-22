“59 O’clock” by Drew Marshall

The first day of Spring
When the thoughts
Of a late middle aged man
Turn to folly
A young lady walks
Several feet in front of me
With jeans
Painted on to her bulging butt
I’m on my way to the dentist
Tomorrow, a relative’s funeral
It’s not the first time
I witness a mother burying her son
Later that night, I am told
My neighbor’s daughter is dead
She died in a car accident
While upstate on vacation
My fears are irrelevant
It’s been years, if not decades
Since I have been this focused
The ass had faded
Only death is forever
Drew Marshall works as a Program Assistant in the mental health field. He has also worked as a Benefit Analyst and litigation paralegal. He enjoys practicing guitar and snorting vanilla scented candles.