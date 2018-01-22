“59 O’clock” by Drew Marshall

The first day of Spring

When the thoughts

Of a late middle aged man

Turn to folly

A young lady walks

Several feet in front of me

With jeans

Painted on to her bulging butt

I’m on my way to the dentist

Tomorrow, a relative’s funeral

It’s not the first time

I witness a mother burying her son

Later that night, I am told

My neighbor’s daughter is dead

She died in a car accident

While upstate on vacation

My fears are irrelevant

It’s been years, if not decades

Since I have been this focused

The ass had faded

Only death is forever

Drew Marshall works as a Program Assistant in the mental health field. He has also worked as a Benefit Analyst and litigation paralegal. He enjoys practicing guitar and snorting vanilla scented candles.