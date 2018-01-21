“Risky Business” by Scott Thomas Outlar

Daredevil squirrels

up on the tightrope of life

leap on high

from one tree to the next.

The branches bend precariously,

sagging beneath the new weight,

and every time I watch

I just pray

that I never have to witness

a snap followed by a splatter.

After all, I’ve certainly seen

enough bloodshed in the streets

so far this season

as speeding mammals

with heavy feet

simply cannot swerve in time.

Scott Thomas Outlar spends the hours flowing and fluxing with the ever-changing currents of the Tao River while laughing at and/or weeping over life’s existential nature. His chapbook Songs of a Dissident is available from Transcendent Zero Press, and his words have appeared recently in venues such as Words Surfacing, Yellow Chair Review, Dissident Voice, Section 8 Magazine, and Void Magazine. 17numa.wordpress.com