“Recovery” by Colleen Redman

I wake cold turkey like clockwork

to the sound of your car in the driveway

Solitude is the fix I want to alone with

but I fear the confinement

and my tolerance for abandonment is low

I try not to think

about the clutter in the basement

or the rain washing foundations away

I recreate my life like puzzle

Is everyone safe in their place?

I count the hours I’ve slept

like an addict counts pills

and then loses track

Sometimes I fall back to sleep

and imagine I’ll never wake up

or I stare out the window

at the tree losing leaves

and wait for an urge to take shape

The unexpected poem

like a dream just recalled

is an escape route

that gets my attention

It’s the secret life I depend on

and the recovery I faithfully follow

It’s the mystery I was made

to be hooked on

Colleen Redman writes and provides photography for The Floyd Press newspaper in Virginia. Her poems have appeared in Mothering Magazine, We’moon Journal, Floyd County Moonshine, and Artemis Journal. Online publications that have featured her poetry include Della Donna, Poetry24, and Clutching at Straws. She blogs daily at looseleafnotes.com. “Dear Abby, How can I get rid of freckles?” was her first published piece at the age of 11.