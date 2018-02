“Proximity” by Rowena Ilagan You circle your arms around me,

Bring my body close to yours.

Your lips claim mine in a hurry

Lighting a thousand little flames

Under my skin.

I hear you groan…

A deep sweet rumbling

from your chest.

My body is singing,

humming–

My body is singing,

humming–

Dancing in time with yours. Rowena Ilagan is a freelance writer living in beautiful Redondo Beach, CA. When not writing, she is pursuing one of her many jobs and interests, including martial arts, counseling, and metaphysical studies. (facebook.com/rowena.ilagan.16)

