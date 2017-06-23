“Quiet” by Eric Burbridge

A cloud of pollen surrounded the machine

I sneezed and finished the landscaping

Sunlight pierced the haze and stimulated the imagination

I reclined the glove soft leather

Pretty faces spread news and fear on high definition pixels

DVR temptation distracted momentarily

Discipline prevailed

And the power button restored tranquility

Sunlight drenched the family room

A squirrel paused on the window sill

It nibbled on an acorn and moved on

Admiration of a manicured landscape soothed wounded creativity

What beauty will come out of the silence?

Eric Burbridge retired from public service after thirty-five years. Every since that wonderful day he has devoted himself to writing fiction and poetry.