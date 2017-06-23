“The Bite is Always Worse Than the Bark” by Colleen Redman

Worse than being bit

when I was eight years old

was the shame I felt

having to pull up my skirt

and pull down my pants

to show the doctor

Almost as bad as that

were the jokes that followed

and never having a dignified way

to say bum, butt, rear-end or fanny

For years I dreamt of growling dogs

German Shepherds that wouldn’t let me pass

at the school bus stop corner

of Spring Street and Nantasket Ave

I faced them down

Somewhere in my 30s

when my dreams changed from barking dogs

to being lost in strange cities

Worse than being bit

when I was eight years old

was being bit again at 65

being targeted then marked

with a vampire-like imprint

in the same place twice

for no reason

It seems that dog bites can be recurring

like bronchitis or ear infections

and that childhood bogeymen come back and bite

like dreams can bleed into your real life

And when you’re bit you in the ass

you have to ask “what is the metaphor

for this chewing out?”

What immunity have I been inoculated against?

What symmetry of destiny?

What betrayal?

Colleen Redman writes and provides photography for The Floyd Press newspaper in Virginia. Her poems have appeared in Mothering Magazine, We’moon Journal, Floyd County Moonshine, and Artemis Journal. Online publications that have featured her poetry include Della Donna, Poetry24, and Clutching at Straws. She blogs daily at looseleafnotes.com. “Dear Abby, How can I get rid of freckles?” was her first published piece at the age of 11.