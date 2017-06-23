“Her Nursing Home Eyes” by Robert L. Porter, Jr.

At first she was bright and attentive,

Laughing at many things.

But slowly her musings diminished;

That is what Alzheimer’s brings.

Initially her eyes seemed normal,

But their glow began to ebb,

Progressing ever so surely,

Like a spider builds her web.

The light in her eyes grows dimmer,

Diminishing every day.

The sparkle, the gleam, and the glitter

Are slowly fading away.

She often looks without seeing –

Displaying a vacant stare;

It’s hard to hold her attention;

Distractions loom everywhere.

It’s hurtful to watch her vanishing,

And difficult to scribe this rhyme,

Explaining the tug at my heartstrings

With each painful passage of time.

It’s no small task to communicate

This ache that I feel inside;

I utter goodbye every visit

With tears that I cannot hide.

Robert L. Porter, Jr. is retired. He spent many entrepreneurial years in the computer industries, but retired as a vice president in the financial/brokerage industry. He has written poems for over 40 years, but only began seeking publication in 2015. He had a father who read stories and poems of the masters to him; and he developed a fondness for Longfellow, J. W. Riley, Poe, and many, many others. After escaping the business world, Bob has had more time to spend with his life-long passion: poetry. Improving the style and substance of his poems is his continuing focus.