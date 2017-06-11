Poet’s Haven Surpasses 50 Print Book Titles

The Poet’s Haven recently published three new books; “Flying Solo: The Lana Invasion” by Herb Kauderer, “The Poet’s Haven Digest: Strange Land,” and “Becoming Bubbe” by Mala Hoffman. While setting up for Summit StageFest last weekend, it occurred to me that we had just surpassed 50 print titles. Going by the order the books were printed, Herb Kauderer’s book is our 50th release and Mala Hoffman’s book brings us to 52. (This includes The Poet’s Haven Digest Issue Zero and the five VENDING MACHINE anthologies.)

This brings a big smile to my face, as I make plans to celebrate this press’ 20th anniversary in just a few months’ time.