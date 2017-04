It is April, and that means The Poet’s Haven Author Series is open to manuscript submissions. The call will remain open until May 13.

We also still have calls open for The Poet’s Haven Digest: “Strange Land” (aliens), “The Distance Between Insanity and Genius” (super-villains), and “Darker Than Fiction” (real-life monsters like serial killers, etc.). All three of these are close to having enough material to close the calls, so if you’ve been thinking of submitting something please don’t delay.