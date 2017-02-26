“The Goddess and Dostoyevsky” by Scott Thomas Outlar

Mercy me,

your beauty is too much

to bear…

I have to slip away,

but cannot help

to turn back

and steal just one last glance

to satisfy an urge

I know will never be fulfilled.

Some sugar

is too sweet

for this soured soul

that has escaped underground

in search of soiled answers

of questions far too existential

to ever reveal

the true nature of their core,

no matter how far

one burrows

beneath the earth.

Scott Thomas Outlar spends the hours flowing and fluxing with the ever-changing currents of the Tao River while laughing at and/or weeping over life’s existential nature. His chapbook Songs of a Dissident is available from Transcendent Zero Press, and his words have appeared recently in venues such as Words Surfacing, Yellow Chair Review, Dissident Voice, Section 8 Magazine, and Void Magazine. 17numa.wordpress.com