“Remedy” by Colleen Redman

If you are quiet

be loud

If you are loud

be quiet

Don’t laugh

if you don’t get the joke

Don’t cheat

Wear red

If you are generous

be frugal

If you are frugal

be generous

Give away

all your ill fitting clothes

Give up your place in line

It’s okay to ask

for directions

There is no bush to beat around

Fall asleep smiling

Don’t set the alarm

Wake up on the wrong side

of the bed

Colleen Redman writes and provides photography for The Floyd Press newspaper in Virginia. Her poems have appeared in Mothering Magazine, We’moon Journal, Floyd County Moonshine, and Artemis Journal. Online publications that have featured her poetry include Della Donna, Poetry24, and Clutching at Straws. She blogs daily at looseleafnotes.com. “Dear Abby, How can I get rid of freckles?” was her first published piece at the age of 11.