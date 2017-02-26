“My Surrounds” by John Grey Dawn, lumberjacks are aching

to chain-saw a stand of trees.

Down at the docks,

fishermen already dressed for the damp,

unloosen their boats from the jetty.

Hunter’s up early, rifle in hand,

following tracks or stalking a blur of brown.

Nature’s like an early morning person.

It often happens just as the sun shows up.

I rise later to what sounds

like giant bees buzzing

or the kick of motors

as they split the watery surface

or the crack of a gun.

I went to bed with

the howl of a coyote,

the lapping of waters,

the rustle of an oak.

And I woke up alone. John Grey is an Australian poet, US resident. Recently published in New Plains Review, Perceptions, and the anthology No Achilles, with work upcoming in Big Muddy Review, Gargoyle, Coal City Review, and Nebo. ← “Car Radios” by Thomas M. McDade

