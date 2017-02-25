“Car Radios” by Thomas M. McDade My reading at an open-mic included poems

of my youthful drive from Pawtucket, Rhode Island

to Boulder, Colorado in a hurting ’55 Ford

and its radio that occasionally squeezed

out a hum between increasingly loud engine knocks.

And no word of a lie, pulling out of the parking lot

it was as if my radio had listened in,

sympathized and empathized

with its long departed faulty brethren.

Without whimper, ear-splitting bang,

or roar, my 2010 Kia Forte sound system

that included both satellite and Bluetooth

just upped and expired, and presto:

I was back on Route 80 in Lincoln, Nebraska,

500 miles away from my destination, and after

an overnight stop at the Rambler Motel in North

Platte, Nebraska I white knuckled it

into Boulder, but no here and now

pale paws driving home,

and I wasn’t broke as at the end

of my journey west.

I bought a junkyard radio and magically

managed to pull the old and install the new

without wrecking dashboard

or electrical.

I wonder often what happened to the Kia

where my recycled radio once lived.

A lemon, victim of despair?

A death car, accident occurring

on Route 80 West?

What song was playing

when the first responders arrived?

Could have been switched off,

the driver filling in the eerie

silences between lines

of a poem perceived as prophetic

in a sparsely attended coffeehouse—

microphone crackling. Thomas M. McDade is a former computer programmer / analyst now residing in Fredericksburg, VA, previously CT and RI. He is a graduate of Fairfield University who did two tours of duty in the U.S. Navy. He has also been published in Abbreviate Poetry Journal. ← Poet’s Haven to be at AWP Bookfair, debuts 4 new books

“My Surrounds” by John Grey →