Poet's Haven to be at AWP Bookfair, debuts 4 new books The Poet's Haven will launch its 20th Anniversary celebration with a table at the AWP Conference & Bookfair in Washington DC! We will be debuting four new books (three Author Series titles and one Archive Series title) at table 144-T. If you're in DC for the conference, come meet publisher Vertigo Xavier and talk about what's coming up from The Poet's Haven!