“My Chest X-ray” by Joe Bisicchia

What constellation,

what stardust fireworks,

what dying star, black hole,

what light travels

deep to my soul?

Come see and be lost in me.

Find space where we may share

a breath of universe.

Joe Bisicchia writes of our shared spiritual dynamic. An Honorable Mention recipient for the Fernando Rielo XXXII World Prize for Mystical Poetry, his works have appeared in Sheepshead Review, Balloons Lit Journal, The Inflectionist Review, Black Heart Magazine, Dark Matter Journal, Poets Collectives Anthologies, and others. The current public affairs professional in New Jersey is a former award winning television host who also taught high school English. He also co-invented an award winning family card game. www.widewide.world