“Q&A With a Sleeping Monster” by Holly Day

reclining in his midnight coffin

satin forms his favorite

pillow, elvin frail and pale

as death—”what’s happened to my son?” she

screams and tries to look behind the smile

the eyes, so tightly closed she pulls the

lids apart in hopes of finding answers

to questions she should never ask.

Holly Day has taught writing classes at the Loft Literary Center in Minnesota since 2000. Her published books include Music Theory for Dummies, Music Composition for Dummies, Guitar All-in-One for Dummies, Piano All-in-One for Dummies, Walking Twin Cities, Insider’s Guide to the Twin Cities, Nordeast Minneapolis: A History, and The Book Of, while her poetry has recently appeared in Oyez Review, SLAB, and Gargoyle. Her newest poetry book, Ugly Girl, just came out from Shoe Music Press.