“The College Caravan” by E.V. Wyler Last night we loaded the minivan with her

suitcases, Rubbermaid vats, and chest of plastic drawers

stuffed with clothing, toiletries, school supplies, and posters.

While our vehicle is tightly packed, her room stands hollow;

drained of stuff and spirit, except for the furniture she left behind

like the last icicle melting unnoticed in the spring thaw.

Morning’s excitement, today’s foreseen guest, found her passkey

so early, she displaced the alarm clock, announcing her presence.

On the verge of adventure, our cramped van vacates the driveway,

eager to meet the other jammed vehicles joining our journey.

Sporadic chatter splinters moments of spurned monotony,

spanning the miles amassing in our rearview mirror until…

A hatchback hauling a heavy load leads our line exiting for the rest

stop, where the parking lot hosts vehicle after vehicle stuffed with

suitcases, Rubbermaid vats, and chests of plastic drawers…

Our re-entry acceleration runs smoothly, courtesy of a

clamshell-covered car graciously slowing to permit our advance.

From sedans to SUVs, the right lane is flush with fenders and

families, forming a cohesive chain whose links approach “The Exit”

signaling for the deceleration lane. The college caravan, flowing

onto the exit ramp and through the green light, turns and winds

along Main Street. As the minivans, hatchbacks, clamshell-covered

cars, and SUVs pour onto college campus USA, they’re carrying

suitcases, Rubbermaid vats, chests of plastic drawers,

and, of course, the proud, nervous parents…

E.V. "Beth" Wyler is a middle-aged homemaker and poet who lives in New Jersey with 3 children, 3 cats, 2 beta fish, and her husband, Richard. Her poems have been featured in The Storyteller, WestWard Quarterly, Feelings of the Heart, Nuthouse, The Pine Times, The Pink Chameleon, and The Rotary Dial.

