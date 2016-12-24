“Some Call It Passion” by Scott Thomas Outlar

Bleed for me

a dying wish

of life that will never be

while I comfort you

as best I can

and pretend

that your madness is beautiful

Sleep beside me

in broken dreams

that haunt and linger with chaos

while I stay awake

for days on end

and laugh

as each neuron snaps in turn

Scream at me

with vicious tongue

your anger and your sadness

while I drift softly

through the shadows

and crawl

into the next wave of entropy

Scott Thomas Outlar spends the hours flowing and fluxing with the ever-changing currents of the Tao River while laughing at and/or weeping over life’s existential nature. His chapbook Songs of a Dissident is available from Transcendent Zero Press, and his words have appeared recently in venues such as Words Surfacing, Yellow Chair Review, Dissident Voice, Section 8 Magazine, and Void Magazine. 17numa.wordpress.com