“Second Hand Chance” by Colleen Redman

I’ve written this poem before

It’s like a movie I saw when I was young

that I can’t remember the end to

There’s a worn pathway that’s easy to find

but there’s also amnesia

and I can’t take my eyes off

the point of remembering

as it is happening again

I flip TV channels

while the monarch butterflies

fly 3,000 miles fighting weather

and songbirds raise their pitch

to be heard above the human chatter

Second movies are like second teeth

We call second round children grand

because they bring a second wind

to the lucid dream of life

Some of us will have second childhoods

Our car keys will be taken away

We’ll eat too much sugar

and walk around in one slipper

I’ve written this poem before

I’ve written this poem before

But I can’t remember the end

Colleen Redman writes and provides photography for The Floyd Press newspaper in Virginia. Her poems have appeared in Mothering Magazine, We’moon Journal, Floyd County Moonshine, and Artemis Journal. Online publications that have featured her poetry include Della Donna, Poetry24, and Clutching at Straws. She blogs daily at looseleafnotes.com. “Dear Abby, How can I get rid of freckles?” was her first published piece at the age of 11.