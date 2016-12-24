“Beyond this Cancer” by Joe Bisicchia

You love me.

All of me.

Despite the parts that are not me.

Erase

all that was and find what is

always ready to be made.

Soon,

so much drifts away.

Not us.

We shall stay.

Love is built that way.

Joe Bisicchia writes of our shared spiritual dynamic. An Honorable Mention recipient for the Fernando Rielo XXXII World Prize for Mystical Poetry, his works have appeared in Sheepshead Review, Balloons Lit Journal, The Inflectionist Review, Black Heart Magazine, Dark Matter Journal, Poets Collectives Anthologies, and others. The current public affairs professional in New Jersey is a former award winning television host who also taught high school English. He also co-invented an award winning family card game. www.widewide.world